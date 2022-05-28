Cheynne NWS: Hail, Strong Winds, Severe Storms Possible

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says severe thunderstorms with strong, gusty winds and large hail are possible this weekend in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

The agency posted this statement on its website on Saturday morning:

"Here's the Severe Weather Outlook for this weekend. Strong to marginally severe thunderstorms possible for portions of southeast Wyoming each day. There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms across western Nebraska Sunday afternoon and evening. Frequent lightning, large hail, and strong gusty winds will be the main threats."