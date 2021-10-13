Blizzard Warning Issued For Some Areas Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for some areas of southeast Wyoming as a major winter storm continues to rock the Cowboy State.

The  agency posted this statement on its Facebook page:

1:40 AM October 13th Update - Converse, Niobrara, Goshen, and Platte Counties in Wyoming have been upgraded to Blizzard Warnings due to whiteout conditions with falling and blowing snow. This includes the towns of Douglas, Glenrock, Lusk, and Glendo. Wind gusts are currently 40-50 MPH. Do not travel through this area unless you absolutely must! Conditions will begin to improve mid-morning Wednesday.

May be an image of map, sky and text that says 'Hazards L”tst Winter Storm Headlines Converse, Niobrara, Goshen, and Platte Counties Wyoming Upgraded to Blizzard Warning! Blizzard Warning Winter Storm Warning EATHE 25 Weather Forecast Office Cheyenne, WY Issued Oct 13, 2021 1:33 AM MDT High Wind Warning Freeze Warning Bill Winter Weather Advisory Casper WindAdvisory Douglas Lusk Chadron Harrison Shirley Basin 80 Rawlins Garrett Wheatland Torrington Scottsbluff Bridgeport Alliance 25 Arlington Saratoga Laramie Baggs NWSCheyenne 80 Cheyenne Kimball Maxar, eolEye, Sidney weather.gov/cys'

The agency posted this graphic Tuesday evening:

May be an image of text

