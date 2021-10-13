Blizzard Warning Issued For Some Areas Of SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for some areas of southeast Wyoming as a major winter storm continues to rock the Cowboy State.

The agency posted this statement on its Facebook page:

1:40 AM October 13th Update - Converse, Niobrara, Goshen, and Platte Counties in Wyoming have been upgraded to Blizzard Warnings due to whiteout conditions with falling and blowing snow. This includes the towns of Douglas, Glenrock, Lusk, and Glendo. Wind gusts are currently 40-50 MPH. Do not travel through this area unless you absolutely must! Conditions will begin to improve mid-morning Wednesday.

The agency posted this graphic Tuesday evening: