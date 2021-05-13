Caydince Groth of Cheyenne South Signs with Chadron State

Cheyenne South track star Caydince Groth has signed on with Chadron State College in Nebraska. She has been solid in her senior season as a sprinter and won 2 events at the indoor state championships in Gillette earlier this year. She took the 200-meter dash in 26.3 and also won the 400 meters on 1.00.68. She also ran in the Bison 4x400 relay that took 2nd at the indoor championships.

In the outdoor season, Groth placed 2nd in the 100-meter dash at last week's Wiseman meet in Torrington with a time of 13.28. She set a personal record in the 100 at the Kelly Walsh meet in Casper as she ran 12.52. She's run under 13 seconds in the Douglas and Sidney meets so far this season.

In the 200, she set a PR in Douglas in 25.89 to win that event. She also took home a gold medal in the 400 meters in Casper with a PR of 58.08. She also ran 46.71 in the 300 hurdles in the Torrington meet, which was also a PR. South's 4x400 relay team has been sensational in the outdoor season with Groth running the anchor leg. The group has six, 1st place finishes this season in that event, with their best time of 4.08.93 turned in last week in Torrington.

Her junior year in track as scratches due to the pandemic but as a freshman and a sophomore, she placed 4th in the 4A 400 meters at the outdoor state championships, and her 4x100 relay team placed 7th at state in 2018 and 2019.

Chadron State is a Division II school in Nebraska that competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

