Central Wyoming Rodeo Bull Riding-Wednesday [VIDEO]

It was round two of the bull riding at the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo on Wednesday night in Casper. Two more guys had qualified rides on Wednesday and Quinten Vaught from Crane, Missouri had an 86 which put him in 2nd place behind Jordan Spears of Redding, California who had an 89.5 back on Tuesday. Gavin Michel from Sulphur Springs, Texas stayed on for all eight seconds and put an 81.5 on the board to put him in 4th place. Trey Benton III is in 3rd with an 84, Hawk Whitt of Thermopolis was up on Wednesday night and received a no score.

The Casper Rodeo runs through Saturday at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds and be sure and check out of video of the bull riding from Wednesday night. Enjoy!

