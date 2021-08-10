Cheyenne Central Boys Basketball Wins All The 4A Marbles

The Cheyenne Central boys basketball team had a whole year to think about the sting of not qualifying for the 2020 State Tournament, despite 20 wins already under their belt. The state tournament wasn't played anyway due to the pandemic but the Tribe still had plenty of motivation. They were the favorites coming in and played like the favorites.

In the opening round of the 2021 state tournament, Central dispatched Rock Springs 67-46 as they outscored the Tigers 22-7 in the first quarter. Central led by as many as 31 and was led in scoring by Brady Storebo with 16, Lawson Lovering with 15, and Nathanial Talich had 10. The Tribe shot an astounding 62% from the field in that contest.

In the 4A semi-finals, Cheyenne Central took on a powerful Sheridan team who also had high state championship hopes. Central had a productive 2nd quarter and an equally productive 3rd quarter en route to a 67-45 win. Cade Burns and Nathanial Talich each threw in 15, Brady Storebo had 13, and Lawson Lovering 10. It was another outstanding shooting performance as the Tribe shot 59% from the floor.

Central drew Thunder Basin in the 4A championship game and won handily 55-40 to finish 21-3 on the year. Talich was sensational in that game going 6-6 from the floor and 11-12 from the free-throw line to finish with a game-high 26 points. Brady Storebo was in double figures again with 10.

This team had three players earn all-state honors. Lovering, a University of Colorado signee was a three-time all-state pick and averaged 13 points a game, Nathanial Talich was an all-state pick for the 2nd time and threw in 18 points a game. Brady Storebo was all-state too and he averaged 16 points a game.

Central was loaded this past season but Talich will be the only returning all-stater for 2021-22. So it appears that next season, the program will be re-tool and is expected to have just one senior on the roster. Check out our video of the Tribe in the state tournament. Enjoy!

