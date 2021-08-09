Cheyenne Central Girls Basketball Team Continue Winning Ways

Cheyenne Central has been a very consistent girls basketball program but it wasn't easy to find consistency this season. Central made the 4A State tournament yet again and was the #3 seed from the East. The Tribe had a very tough time in the first round with a 59-37 loss to Green River and it was one of those games where the shots didn't fall. Baylee Delbridge led the way with 16 points Madisyn Baillie had 8.

That put Cheyenne Central in the 4A consolation round and the season came to an end with a tough 39-38 loss to Star Valley. Central had a nice rally in the 4thy quarter that fell just short and shot the ball much better in the 2nd half as opposed to the first. Kelsey Basart threw in 18 for Central and made 4, 3 pointers in the contest. Addie Butler added 9 points and 9 rebounds as the Tribe finished the year 11-11.

This team did have a two-time all-state selection on their roster in Baylee Delbridge who averaged 15 points a game. Kelsey Basart was another double-digit scorer and she threw in 11 per contest. Both of those players were seniors this past season but will have 4 seniors next season.

This program has punched a ticket for the state tournament in Casper for the last 8 seasons and last won a state title back in 2008. They've had just 4 losing seasons since 2000 and that's a remarkable accomplishment. 4A girls basketball is getting more competitive by the year so Central will be in that mix. Take a look at our short video of this team at the state tournament.

