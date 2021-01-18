Cheyenne Closures For Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday

All federal, state, Laramie County, and City of Cheyenne Offices are closed today for the Martin Luther King holiday.

Laramie County School District#1, St. Mary's Catholic School, and Laramie County Community College are also closed, but Laramie County School District#2 is operating on the normal schedule.

The Cheyenne Housing Authority and Cheyenne Transit Authority are closed, and no city buses will run today. Healthcare-related closures include the Cheyenne VA Medical Center, Cheyenne Laramie-County Health Department, and Crossroads Clinic. City of Cheyenne trash pickup that normally would happen on Monday was done on Saturday, and the Solid Waste Transfer Station and the landfill are both closed today.

Wyoming Disposal Systems and Flyte Sanitation are both running on their normal pickup schedule. Most banks and some private businesses are closed, as is the Laramie County Public Library.

