Cheyenne South’s Caydince Groth Turns in Solid Effort in Douglas

Caydince Groth of Cheyenne South certainly has enjoyed some success in track and field in her career. She won the state indoor championship in the 200 and 400-meter dashes and earned a first-place finish in the 200 at the Douglas track meet on Friday. She ran 25.89 to win the 400 and also placed 2nd in the 100 with a clocking of 12.86 and took 2nd in the 400 in 1:00.5. In addition to that, she anchored South's winning 4x400 relay team.

Groth is a student of the game when it comes to track and field and will be a big factor in the sprints at the 4A state meet coming up next month in Casper. We had a chance to visit with her in Douglas, right after her effort in the 100-meter dash. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app