Cheyenne Symphony to Perform in Town This Weekend

This Saturday, January 23rd, the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra will perform live at the Cheyenne Civic Center. The performance titled 'Riveting Rhapsodies' will feature two separate shows with one coming at 2 p.m. and the other at 7:30 p.m.

Each of the concerts will be performed with social distancing guidelines in place as those in attendance will be required to wear a mask, which is also in line with the Laramie County mask mandate. Both concerts on Saturday will last approximately an hour and a half without intermission. For those who would like to watch from home, the evening performance at 7:30 p.m. will be available via livestream.

The Helios Piano Trio, which is on the University of Wyoming faculty, will be featured in the January Masterpiece program that will play Beethoven's 'Triple Concerto'. The trio is made up of Beth Vanderbough on solo cello, John Fadial (Beth's husband) on solo violin, and Chi-Chen Wu on solo piano. The trio will pass off melodies to each other throughout the performance while the concerto embodies the theme of togetherness.

In addition, the program will feature Samuel Barber's 'Adagio for Strings' and Mary Watkins' 'Soul of Rememberance' before Ravel's 'Mother Goose Suite' closes out the program.

The Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra will also be hosting a 'Classic Conversations' educational seminar prior to the performances, as they do for each concert and that can be streamed on the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Facebook page at noon on Friday, January 22nd. That can also be seen on the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra website on-demand.

If you would like to purchase tickets, you can call 307-778-8561 or visit cheyennesymphony.org. Ticket prices range anywhere from $12 to $47.

