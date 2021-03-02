Colorado Educator Hired To Lead Cheyenne Schools

An Area Superintendent from Boulder, Colorado, has been named as the next Superintendent for Laramie County School District#1.

Dr. Margaret Crespo was approved for the position by the LCSD#1 Board of Trustees on Monday night. She signed a two-year contract after the vote. She will be paid $189,000 per year.

Crespo is currently Area Superintendent, Southwest, for Boulder Valley School District in Boulder, Colorado. She has been in education for almost three decades, starting as a New Jersey teacher before moving on to posts in Arizona and Greeley, Colorado, and then Loveland.

She holds a bachelor's degree in liberal arts and history, and a master's degree in counseling from Montclair State University in New Jersey. She also holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Arizona State University.

Crespo will begin her term on July 1 but will spend some time shadowing current Superintendent Boyd Brown prior to taking over leadership of the district.