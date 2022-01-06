UPDATE: Laramie County School District#2 schools are closed, virtual classes will be held cor students.

Laramie County School District#1 buildings are closed today due to a winter storm that has rocked the area.

All activities are canceled, and buses will not be running. But the district is encouraging remote learning, due to a message posted on the district website:

''Due to hazardous blizzard conditions, LCSD#1 will be activating a remote learning day on Thursday, January 6th. Buildings will be closed, and teachers will be offering remote activities and lessons. Please contact teachers via Remind if you have questions.''

LCSD#1 spokeswoman Mary Quast on Wednesday sent out an email message which included the following:

"The district’s Service Desk will be available via chat/screen share (preferred option) https://remote.laramie1.org, via email servicedesk@laramie1.org or by calling 307-771- 2242. Technical help resources are also available on the district website at this link: Technology Help."