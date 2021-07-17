CWFR Bull Riding-Friday [VIDEO]

The Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo has been moving along at the Fairgrounds and it has been a struggle to get qualified rides, There have been a few and you have to applaud those efforts and some other guys have come out with the bumps and bruises that are associated with this event.

But to watch the skills of the bull riders, the bullfighters, and the stock itself has been fascinating, It's not easy for everybody involved. Entertaining? Absolutely! Check out the video of the proceedings on Friday night. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app