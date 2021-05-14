Denver Moves To Level Clear, 100% Capacity And No Social Distance

Well...that escalated quickly. Denver officials are set to make a huge announcement today regarding COVID-19 restrictions (or lack there of) as the city is set to move to 100% capacity with no social distancing.

According to KDVR, the city is about to move to Level Clear, which basically removes capacity restrictions in restaurants and businesses; however, businesses will be expected to continue following hygiene and sanitation regulations at the same level they have been for the past year.

With all of that being said, it doesn't necessarily mean that we are free and clear of masks in the entire state, although Governor Polis DID tell KDVR that the state will be "updating" its mask policy shortly as well.

That CDC guidance largely eliminates mask regulations in indoor places, except for crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

Other counties including Jefferson, Arapahoe and Adams are set to move to Level Clear this weekend as well. In addition to those counties, as of Sunday, Larimer County will be expiring Covid restrictions on Sunday.

It seems like we were so far away from this even just a few months ago, but I'm not complaining: this is exciting and the news that I (and I'm sure many) have been wanting and waiting to hear for quite some time.