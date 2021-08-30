Natrona County Vs. Cheyenne Central Football 8-27-21

Natrona and Cheyenne Central were a pair of 4A playoff teams in 2020 and they locked horns to start the 2021 campaign in Cheyenne on Friday night. Central had a difficult evening with penalties and turnovers. Natrona on the other hand was functional on offense and solid on defense. NC came up with a 22-0 win over Central and held the Indians to less than 150 yards of offense.

Natrona quarterback Tyler Hill was 12-15 for 182 yards and receiver Breckin McClintock caught 5 balls for 100 yards. NC had nearly 350 yards of offense in the contest while the defense made some big stops inside the red zone. One game doesn't make a season so both teams will look for improvement headed into the 2nd game of the season. Natrona will host Cheyenne East on Friday while Cheyenne Central goes to Kelly Walsh.

We have some images to share with you from that game on Friday night from Riske Field. Enjoy!

