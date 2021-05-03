Elementary School Students Participation In UW Balloon Drop
The third-grade students at Indian Paintbrush Elementary School will participate in a high-altitude balloon drop in conjunction with the University of Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium.
Weather permitting, the launch will happen outside on the school grounds on Thursday, May 6, at 9 a.m.
Third graders are working on items to put in payloads that will be attached to a parachute and then attached to the balloon.
More information on the high-altitude balloon program can be found here.
