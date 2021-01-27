Laramie Women’s Club Donates Comfort Bags to LPD

Members from the Laramie Woman's Club dropped off 43 Comfort Bags for children at the Laramie Police Department on January 26.

Each bag contains a book, a coloring book, a box of crayons, a notepad, a pencil, an eraser, and a container of Kleenex.

The bags will be kept in each patrol officer’s vehicle and will be distributed to kids they encounter during their normal course of business.

The Laramie Woman’s Club has raised money for projects involving women and children caught up in domestic violence or extreme poverty.

