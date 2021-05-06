Rodeo Season Moves Along in Newcastle

The high school rodeo circuit rolled through Newcastle over the weekend with the state finals right around the corner. In Friday's first session for the boys, Saratoga's Tuker Carricato posted a 68 to win the bareback. The top score in the bull riding was turned in by Hayden Welsh of Gillette with a 72. William Albrecht of Sheridan had 11.41 in the tie-down roping to win that section.

For the girls on Friday, Maddie Fantaskey from Worland had a time of 15.941 in the barrel racing to place first. Brenna Herring of Veteran led the breakaway roping with a clocking of 2.81. Tavy Leno from Sheridan led the goat tying going 6 and 9 while Rayne Grant of Wheatland led the pole bending with a time of 19.977.

Then in Saturday's session for the boys, Tuker Carricato of Saratoga made it 2 for 2 in the bareback with a 70.5 to place first. In the bull riding, Colton Coffman of Lusk along with Brody Hasenack of Jackson tied for first with a 71. Kall Mayfield out of Midwest posted a 5.37 to win the steer wrestling and he also won the tie-down roping with a time of 11.35. The team roping winners were Teagan Bentley of Casper and Mason Trollinger of Casper in 5.87.

For the ladies on Saturday in Newcastle. Maddie Fantaskeyof Worland made it 2 for 2 in the barrel racing with a clocking of 15.625. The breakaway roping winner was Ashlyn Goven from Rozet in 2.53 while Raelee Caldwell from Gillette took the goat tying in 6.82. Halle Hladky of Gillette took first in the pole bending in 20.473.

This week, the junior finals will be in Gillette Thursday and Friday with the regular high school rodeo on Saturday and Sunday.

