T-Storms, Some With 40 MPH Gusts, Possible in SE Wyoming Today

Thinkstock

Portions of southeast Wyoming could see a few flashes of lighting and rumbles of thunder today, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency issued the following statement early Friday morning:

A cold front will be passing through the region today and with available moisture and instability we are looking at a chance for some thunderstorms across portions of the region today. Dashed area in yellow is best chance for perhaps seeing a few flashes of lightning and rumbles of thunder. A return to spring-like temperatures with 60s in the Nebraska Panhandle and 50s for much of southeastern Wyoming ahead of the front. Some thunderstorms may produce strong wind gusts up to 40 mph.

