A team Legend standout dipped her toe into the country genre during the Top 13 Live Playoffs on The Voice's Monday night (Nov. 15) episode. Vocal powerhouse Shadale has previously impressed coaches with renditions of songs by Tina Turner and Shontelle.

For her latest performance, Shadale selected "Life Is a Highway," which was a hit for Rascal Flatts after the country trio recorded it for the Cars soundtrack in the mid-2000s. While the reality show hopeful may not have demonstrated much in the way of country stylings thus far in her Voice career, the song choice makes sense, as Flatts' version of the song spotlights lead singer Gary LeVox's soulful, stratospheric vocal runs.

The Voice hopeful's vocal prowess was on full display, as she matched LeVox's version note for note.

Shadale injected some of her soul-inspired roots into the performance, too, flanked by backing vocalists and wearing a pink, puffy jacket with oversized fuzzy sleeves as she took the stage.

Though "Life Is a Highway" was memorably released by Rascal Flatts — with the song peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and gaining airplay on country radio stations, despite never officially being released as a single — the trio's version wasn't the first. In fact, Canadian singer-songwriter Tom Cochrane wrote the song and recorded it for his 1991 Mad Mad World album. Then, in '98, the song got the country treatment with a Chris LeDoux cover.

Voting is currently open on The Voice's Monday night performances, and during Tuesday's episode (Nov. 16), 10 contestants will be revealed as "safe." The remaining three artists will have to vie to remain in the running, and one will receive the Instant Save, while the other two will be eliminated.

The Voice airs every Monday and Tuesday night on NBC.