Wyoming Brewers Festival Back For 2021

Ben Kweller wrote in a song, "falling in love ain't just for kids", but heartbreak isn't just for kids, either. When the local craft beer festival is cancelled due to a global pandemic, I was ready to shed real tears. I know I wasn't alone. Selfishly, I wanted it so I could enjoy some great brews around the area, but what really hurt was the Depot Museum, which is a beneficiary of the Wyoming Brewers Festival.

The good news, it's looking like we're going to have a beer festival this year. We'll get to help out the Depot Museum AND get to drink great craft beer over a two day period. In the past couple days, I've seen some quiet mentions of the festival returning, but yesterday, our collective relationship that we're in with the Wyoming Brewers Festival was now Facebook official.

Here's what was posted on their Facebook event page.

We are GOING for it folks!!

The 25th Anniversary of the Wyoming Brewers Festival, presented by Midas is a go, (barring any more pandemics!) We can't express how excited we are to be able to plan and put on a festival this year not only for you, the community but also as the most significant fundraiser for the Cheyenne Depot Museum. Stay tuned for more information and details.

Get our free mobile app

This is like a warm welcome initiation to start planning to drink a bunch of beer. I'm pretty ok with that. The festival will be held June 18th and 19th at the Depot Plaza. I'm sure we'll find out when tickets go on sale, so hang tight.