Yellowstone star Cole Hauser turned to social media to post a proud-papa moment with his son Ryland recently, and the uncanny resemblance between the two has fans thinking the younger Hauser needs to be written into the show.

Hauser, who plays the hard-bitten Dutton ranch foreman Rip Wheeler on Yellowstone, turned to Instagram in April to brag about his son, whose "hard work and great grades" have earned him an extremely nice reward. In a photo he posted, father and son pose together in front of what Hauser proudly refers to as "my boy's new rig," a shiny new Audi.

"Keep it up son! Love ya," Hauser writes to complete the post.

While the new wheels are undeniably eye-catching, what really sparked the comments section was the twin-like resemblance between Hauser and his son. Hauser's character of Rip has dark hair on the show, but the actor has red hair in real life, and his son looks like his mini-me, minus the beard. A subsequent shot shows Ryland without his sunglasses, and it wouldn't be hard to picture him as a youthful version of Rip, which was something a number of comments acknowledged.

"Cast this man in a Yellowstone spin off as a younger Rip!" one IG user writes, while another comments, "The resemblance is uncanny. Well done indeed."

"Mr. Hauser your son looks identical to you sir I see a future Rip in the making," another fan comments, while another simply writes, "Twinning." More followers commented further down the chain, as well.

Hauser spent some time with his family over his break between Yellowstone Season 4 and Season 5, and he and his wife, Cynthia, both documented some of their family time, including a lavish resort vacation the couple took together in Anguilla. The actor, whose long list of credits also includes School Ties, Dazed and Confused, Good Will Hunting and more, is back at work on the set of Yellowstone as of mid-May, shooting the much-anticipated fifth season of the hit program, which has become the most-watched show on cable television since it debuted in 2018.

Season 5 of Yellowstone will serve up an extra-long story arc consisting of 14 episodes, and the season will air in two sections of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

