2021 4A Girls Basketball Final: Cheyenne East Vs. Cody

In a 4A girls state tournament field that featured three teams with two losses, Cheyenne East prevailed for the championship with a 52-37 win over Cody on Saturday night in Casper. With Natrona and Thunder Basin losing in the first round, the door was wide open for an East team that had a combination of youth and experience. Sophomore Boden Liljedahl was solid all year long and led the Thunderbirds in scoring on Saturday with 17 points. She's not bashful about shooting the basketball and Liljedahl can make teams pay for being sleepy on defense. One player who had plenty of opportunities early was senior Ashley Marshall who finished with 10 points. She was free right near the rim more than a few times.

Cody was making its very first appearance in the championship game but they scored just 3 points in the 1st quarter and shot 28% for the game. The Fillies were tough customers in 2021, led by their sharp-shooting senior Torrie Schutzman who had 13 points in the title game. Molly Hays added 12 but Cody also missed 10 free throws. Their win total of 18 was the school's best since 2012.

East last won a state title in 2017 and won 20 of 22 games this season. Check out some of the video from Saturday's championship at the Ford Center in Casper. Enjoy!

