Cheyenne Could Get Five Inches of Snow, Laramie Up to Six Inches

Much of southeast Wyoming is under either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory this morning [12/31].

Both Cheyenne and Laramie face Winter Weather Advisories and could get several inches of snow.

That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement on its website:

"Good morning on this last day of 2021! A busy weather day is in store for our region today, with several updates this morning. The Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include the rest of the I-80 corridor to the east. For Cheyenne, this begins at 2PM and expires at 11AM tomorrow. For Pine Bluffs, Kimball, and Sidney, the advisory lasts from 5PM today until 11AM tomorrow. Current expectations are for 1-3” with locally up to 6” near Saratoga, Arlington, and Laramie. 3-6” can be expected for the south Laramie range in between Laramie and Cheyenne. Cheyenne can expect 2-5”, with 2-4” to the east. A trace to 2” is expected north of the advisory area. Additionally, a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for Niobrara county, WY, as well as Sioux, Dawes, and Box Butte counties in Nebraska from 5PM today through 11AM tomorrow. Wind chills as low as minus 25 degrees are possible.''