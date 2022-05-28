Scottsbluff Homicide Suspect Killed In Cheyenne By SWAT Team

Scottsbluff Police Department Scottsbluff Police Department loading...

A man who was wanted for homicide in Scottsbluff, Nebraska was shot and killed by members of the Cheyenne Police Laramie County Joint Swat Team on Saturday after he drew a gun on them.

That's according to a release from the Cheyenne Police Department.

According to the release, Cheyenne Police learned on Tuesday, May 24 that Davin Darayle Saunders was in Cheyenne. Investigators found out that Saunders was in a residence in the area of the 2500 block of East 11th Street.

The CPD/Laramie County Joint SWAT Team was notified and started surveillance in an effort to catch Saunders. Police got a warrant to enter the residence. On the scene, the team tried to talk to Saunders, asking him to come out, but he wouldn't do that.

Tear gas was used to try to force him out, but he instead pulled a gun.

Officers then fired on Saunders, killing him, according to the release.

No one else was injured in the incident, according to police.

According to the release, Saunders was wanted for multiple homicide-related charges in Nebraska and had a history of violence. The case has been turned over to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.