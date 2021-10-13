Wyoming Storm Causes Closures On Interstates 25 and 80

UPDATE 7:35 a.m.: I-25 between Cheyenne and the Colorado line has now opened.

A major winter storm that has rocked Wyoming is causing widespread closures on Interstates 80 and 25 in the Cowboy State, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation road and travel report.

As of 5 a.m., Interstate 25 was closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line and from Wheatland to Buffalo.

Interstate 80 meanwhile was closed between Rawlins and Cheyenne. You can access the WYDOT road and travel report here.