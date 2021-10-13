Cheyenne NWS: Travel Extremely Dangerous If Not Impossible

(Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

While the city of Cheyenne has mostly missed the brunt of a major winter storm that has hit Wyoming, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says that travel has become "extremely dangerous to almost impossible" in many areas.

The agency posted this statement at 5:30 a.m.:

Snow continues across portions of southeast Wyoming with strong winds exceeding 50 MPH creating whiteout conditions in spots across the area. Travel has become extremely dangerous if not impossible with heavy snow and whiteout conditions! Snowfall will mostly end by noon, but blowing snow will continue throughout the day for locations with fresh snow cover. Stay posted for the latest updates!

